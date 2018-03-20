Beating the taboo. Period.

Radhika Vaz’s I am not Down stand-up for Sofy.

Ever since we were kids, the word ‘period’ has been drilled into us as a taboo. With the world coming up with the most creative camouflage phrases like ‘mother-in-law has come’, ‘friends are visiting’, ‘chums’ and so on, it was something you could not talk about openly. Why?

Going to the chemist to buy a pack of sanitary napkins felt like you were asking for pot. I remember waiting till the crowd thinned out and hoping the guy (always a guy) at the chemist would not shout out to the other guy what I was looking for. You then felt as if you have asked for a gun or a blood-stained knife. After which came the wrapping, done in a newspaper sheet, and the chemist further concealing it in a black plastic bag. They do not behave this way when you ask for loose motion pills, which too occur naturally from one of your other private parts. Only because society has made a big deal out of it. And yes, advertising is to be blamed for that too.

I always believe that when you have the power to put something in the public eye, use it for progress. But no, all ads at that time only strengthened the embarrassment.

The ads from the past

I will never forget the Renuka Shahane-starrer Whisper launch ad, all black and white, shot beautifully, but shot like she has to tell you that she killed five people. And I cannot help but mention the bizarre Stayfree ad (done in 2013, mind you) of two girls helping an old couple on the street. It had nothing to do with anything. After helping, one of the girl goes, “If it irritates us so much we should change it, hai na?” And then the ad says, ‘Stayfree — waqt hain badalne ka’. What? Kya badalne ka … I think ad badalne ka would have been more apt. And all this was happening in Mumbai — a proper metro city, the economic capital of the country; so I shudder to think what must have been happening in smaller remote areas. And the dialogue: “Mujhe aap se kuch kehna hain…par kaise kahun…” What do you mean, kaise kahun? Just say it.

Then repeatedly every ad you saw would say un dino, woh chaar din or just silence the word period. It was horrible and irresponsible. But like I say, der hai, andher nahin; we are now finally accepting that getting your period is like crapping or going to pee and it should not be treated like a crime. Do not go to temples, do not let your shadow fall on a tulsi plant, do not touch pickles — so many things that make you feel dirty about it. The pain of your period is much lesser than what society puts you through.

Saying it out loud

Finally today, ads are saying the word period and sanitary napkins are called sanitary napkins though I question why are they not called menstrual pads or why is period not called menstrual cycle; but hey, having coming at least this far, I am not complaining!

Ads today are saying period. They are treating the subject the way they should. The current ad for Whisper where it does a song and dance about checking your stain is where it should be pitched or Touch the Pickle — both done by the same brand that did the Renuka Shahane ad years back.

And that is the reflection of us moving forward. I was so happy to see Sofy take a stance. It is not a big brand but it is a brave brand. Ideally, this kind of culture altering advertising is something a leader should be doing but Sofy did it. So hats off to it. And it used Radhika Vaz as well. Her stand-up with I am not down was brilliant and she was right that if men had periods, it would probably be something to flaunt about like their biceps.

It is imperative for advertising, marketing and media on the whole to take it upon themselves to start, not reflect, but to begin progressive communication.

It takes a Padman

It warms my heart to see a film like Padman has been made. It is open, honest and takes up a topic that this biggest film industry has not even gone close to for the last so many years. They will make movies on topics like surrogacy, rape, domestic violence,

murderers, psychopaths, homosexuality, adultery and everything under the sun, but not on periods. An unknown man in a small town had the guts to do what he did but what happened?

Did all of India know of him? No. Did media market him enough? No. He was called for TED Talks but yet he was unsung till an entire team had the courage to go ahead and make it happen on the silver screen.

Today, I see the topic being openly discussed and debated on social media. We owe most of this progress to this medium which has actually started shedding baggage faster than we in advertising did.

Today, when my nieces declare in front an entire gathering (men and women): “No no, I do not have my periods,” or “Do you have a sanitary napkin, I got my period,” it genuinely feels good. I feel proud of them and of my sister who has made them feel that there is nothing wrong with this.

I always believe women have to make the change they want. Men are stupidly happy in the lopsided world they have created that suits them. But women are mothers, they are your first teacher; she forms what the child takes as right and wrong. If every mom was to make her daughter feel proud about getting her period, it will get passed on.

Next come the schools — talk about it openly in mixed classes. We have moved forward but we have to move further. Till then, I am pretty much happy seeing my neighbourhood chemist putting my sanitary pad pack openly on his counter along with everything else and in front of everyone else.

Priti Nair is director, Curry Nation