‘Bathroom fittings have evolved post-covid,’ says Oriplast CEO

As the bathrooms have changed during the many eras due to lifestyle and need based requirements. In olden times, heavy drapery was used in the bathroom and now this has been replaced by the sliding window.

We have seen many innovations and developments emerge in the covid era. People transitioned from the offline to the online mode and the digital was a new home for many businesses and companies. One of the key emergence was the contact less deliveries and the touch spread the virus.

This was applicable to almost all the sectors including the sanitary and bathroom fittings. If we go back to the 1800, that means the 18th century, we see how the bathroom was transformed. The main reason was the deadly disease – tuberculosis, the wooden cabinets were replaced by porcelain and the rugs were replaced by elegant tiles. The towel racks and enclosure set up of the bathroom was designed to prevent the deadly disease of that era.

Most of us are obsessed with keeping toilets clean and spotless, and also we have seen the breakage of pipes that leads to seepage. The fitting of the PVC pipes should be fool proof and made using high technology with raw material.

H V Agarwal, CEO of Oriplast

Post-Covid And Health Precautions

Covid has caused people to become more and more health conscious. Everyone wants bathrooms to be clean and disease free. In this, bathroom resdesigning should be conducted in such a manner that the bathroom should be more sterile, easy to clean so the germs should be avoided.



Oriplast claims that it has ensured safety and security to the customers by offering more protection in water pipes. Company headed by H V Agarwal, who is CEO of Oriplast, says that their sales have increased in the PVC bathroom fittings. “The brand’s LLPDE, water storage solution is answer to many problems such as health, safety, as the water quality is enhanced.”



As a new age has emerged after COVID, many innovations have taken place in order to make lives safe and secure. Bathrooms should be hygienic, clean and comfortable. Along with this, the fitting in the bathroom should be of high quality