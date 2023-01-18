Batata Vada in Mumbai to Rava Dosa in Chennai: Best food to eat at railway stations in India

Train journeys are synonymous with scenic views, great conversations, and trying different food at every station you stop. It helps us in exploring the diverse cultures and cuisines from all across India. Be it a hot samosa with tea, or cutlets and coffee, with every stop, comes a delicious food option. To help you know what’s the famous dish at each railway station, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has released a list of the 20 best Indian foods to try at railway stations. From Bihar to Kerala, the IRCTC list has something from every state.

IRCTC wrote on its website, “What’s better than eating tasty treats or snacks at these stations? So, spice up your upcoming train journey by exploring these Indian railway stations. Try some of these mouth-watering regional foods while waiting for your train. Now, we’ll look at the 20 most popular railway stations famous for local foods.”

At the Guwahati railway station, in Assam, Lal Chah, or Assam’s heritage red tea was given the best rating. Its “sweet and tangy flavour comes from adding lemon juice, sugar, and spices to black tea,” IRCTC mentioned. In Kharagpur Junction, West Bengal, Aloo Dum took the coveted spot. As per IRCTC, Sandesh is a must-try at the Howrah Junction. Moving further, Aloo Chaat at New Delhi Railway Station, Moong Dal Pakoda at Bareilly Junction, Litti-Chokha at Patna Junction, Lassi at Amritsar Junction, Jharkhand, Aloo Tikki at Tundla Junction, Uttar Pradesh, and Chole Bhature at Jalandhar City Junction, are the must haves.

As per IRCTC, “If you are looking for the greatest station cafeteria in India, then go no further than Tatanagar Junction or Jamshedpur Railway station. You can find fresh fish in a homestyle dish prepared using a variety of flavourful spices. Then this fish curry is served with cooked rice, and onion, tomato, and coriander salad.”

That’s not all, in Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, many quick snacks made to the list – Regional beverages such as Kadhi Kachori of Ajmer Junction, Camel Milk Tea of Surendranagar Junction in Gujarat, Kanda Poha of Ratlam Junction in Madhya Pradesh, Batata Vada and Pav Bhaji of Mumbai Central, Maharashtra.

There’s more to the list – Dal Vada and Idli at Vijayawada Junction, Andhra Pradesh, Ven Pongal and Utappam at Guntakal Junction, Andhra Pradesh, Rava Dosa at Chennai Central, Tamil Nadu, Pazham Pori at Ernakulam Junction, Kerala, Appam-Stew at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kerala, and finally Kozhikode Halwa at Kozhikode Railway Station, Kerala, were some of IRCTC’s top picks.

So, the next time you are travelling by train, you know where to eat what!