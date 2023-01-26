Basant Panchami 2023: Timings, Date, Shubh Muhurat, and Saraswati Puja Vidhi

Basant Panchami 2023: Every year, the festival is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magh month. Also known as Saraswati Puja, Shri Panchami, Madhumas, and Gyan Panchami, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 26, 2023. On this auspicious day Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom, learning, and knowledge, is worshipped. It is believed that any student who duly worships Maa Sharda gets auspicious results and success in life. Know more about the day here:

Basant Panchami 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Panchami Tithi: Basant Panchami will start at 12.35 pm (January 25, 2023)

Basant Panchami will be till 10.29 in the morning. ( January 26, 2023)

Basant Panchami: Maa Saraswati Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning of Saraswati Puja, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

If possible, wear yellow or white colored clothes on Basant Panchami.

Purify the worship house or temple with Ganges water.

Put a yellow cloth on the post of worship and install an idol or picture of Maa Saraswati on it.

Offer saffron, roli, turmeric, rice, fruits and yellow flowers by applying sandalwood tilak on the idol of Maa Saraswati.

Offer Boondi or Boondi laddoos, sugar candy, curd and halwa to Goddess Sharda.

Students put pen, copy and book at the feet of Mata Saraswati and remove it from there on the second day of worship.

Perform aarti of Maa Saraswati.

Chant Saraswati mantras.

Basant Panchami: Saraswati Mantra

Hari Om। Sahastrashirsha Purusha Sahastrakshah Sahastrapat।

Sa Bhumim Savvetaspprttvattyatishtha Ddashangulam॥

Agachchha Saraswati Devi Sthan Chatra Tirobhava।

Yavatpujam Karishyami Tattvam Sannidhau Bhava॥