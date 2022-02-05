Basant Panchami 2022: How Goddess Saraswati is worshipped in different parts of India

The festival is touted to be auspicious for those who want to set out on a new journey, be it start living in a new house, buying property or marriage.

Basant Panchami 2022: Some festival keep religious differences, unifies cultural and ethnic diversities and bring together all Indians under one roof. Saraswati puja observed on Basant Panchami is one such occasion where students, budding professionals, unite at their educational Institutes to celebrate the occasion dressed in traditional yellow attires.

Basant Panchami is centered around the Hindu goddess Saraswati and yellow being her favourite colour, everything is yellow tinted on this day. The festival marks the advent of the return of biting winters, bloom of the mustard crops etc. The festival is touted to be auspicious for those who want to set out on a new journey, be it start living in a new house, buying property or marriage.

Irrespective of geography, Basant Panchami is celebrated with much fervor in all parts of India

In eastern states of West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar and Assam, the celebrations take place in the form of inciting Goddess Saraswati. Idols are brought home and offered fruits, grains, sweets, prayers are offered by students at educational institutes and homes. Toddlers are made to start learning from the day through a ritual called ‘Haate Khori’

In the northern parts, people adopt activities like kite flying, chanting of hymns, dancing, preparing delicacies in yellow or orange.

Sweet rice pudding is served in Punjab. Other dishes include Makki ki roti and Sarso ka saag as the last winter meal. The sight of wide patches of fields filled with mustard crops is another characteristic of this season. In Rajasthan women decorate their hair with jasmine garland to celebrate this festival is a part of the rituals.

In southern states it is celebrated as Sri Panchami. Students and teachers wear new clothes, various programs of song and dance are organized.A unique ceremony named ‘Khadi-Chuan’ is celebrated.

Basant Pachami also marks the start for Holi preparations that is held after 40 days.