Basant Panchami 2022: Know date, significance, special pooja muhurat and more

Basant Panchami 2022: Basant Panchami, the beautiful festival that heralds the beginning of spring season, will be celebrated on February 5 this year. According to the Hindu tradition, the fifth day of the auspicious month of ‘Maagh’ is known and celebrated as Basant Panchami every year. The day marks the beginning of 40-day period, the main transition of the season from winter to spring. It is believed that it takes little over a month for a new season to arrive. Hence, Basant Panchami is the signal of arrival of spring season. In India, Hindus celebrate the festival with special pooja for Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom.

What is the pooja muhurat for Basant Panchami this year?

This year, the pooja muhurat is in morning. Hindu scholars, priests and popular panchangs say that Basant Panchami muhurat will begin from 7:07 am in morning on February 5 tomorrow. And the special muhurat will end at 12:35 pm. The total duration of pooja muhurat is five and a half hours. Whereas the Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami ‘tithi’ will begin from 3:46 am on February 5 itself. The ‘tithi’ for the Panchami festival ends 24 hours later at 3:46 am on February 6 on Sunday.

What is the link between Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami?

While many a times, Basant Panchami is interchangeably known as Saraswati Puja in some parts of India, they are actually two different festivals with a very close link. According to the Hindu scriptures, it’s believed that it was on the day of Basant Panchami that Goddess Saraswati appeared from the mouth of her father Lord Brahma to spread the light of enlightenment in the universe. Hence, Saraswati Puja is held on Basant Panchami with special prayers to Goddess of wisdom to grant boon of knowledge.

What is significance of colour yellow for Basant Panchami celebrations?

The colour yellow is synonymous with Basant Panchami. It is said that the bloom of mustard flowers take place during this period. People specially dress up in colour yellow to celebrate Basant Panchami. In Punjab and Rajasthan, kite-flying is extremely popular. In eastern regions such as West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, the day is marked as special Saraswati Puja. Apart from India, neighbouring Nepal also celebrates Basant Panchami.