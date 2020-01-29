Basant Panchami 2020: Significance of Saraswati Puja; WhatsApp wishes, greetings and Facebook status

Basant Panchami 2020: According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami always falls on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha.

Basant Panchami: Marking the onset of Spring, Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival celebrated and rejoiced in most parts of India. The festival also marks the beginning of preparation for Holi, which falls forty days later. In most parts of the country, Basant Panchami is observed by Hindus by offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Known as the harbinger of knowledge, arts and music, Goddess Saraswati symbolises energy in all its forms. Hindus celebrate Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Basant Panchami to acknowledge the value of education and arts. The festival also commemorates the ripening of agricultural fields with yellow flowers of mustard crop and yellow is also known to be Goddess Saraswati’s favourite colour.

Basant Panchami 2020 Significance

According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami always falls on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha. This year, the festival falls on January 29, and January 30 in some parts of the country. It is celebrated in most parts of India, where the season is almost spring-like, which gives credence to the fact that Spring is actually in full bloom 40 days after Basant Panchami. The festival also has historical significance for Sikhs as well and is traditionally celebrated by them. Few states in the South also observe the festival as Sri Panchami.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati was known to have been incarnated on the day of Basant Panchami and people observe the day praying to her in order to gain wisdom. Another popular folklore is that Lord Rama had consumed half-tasted grapes of Mata Shabari on the occasion of Basant Panchami. To commemorate these beliefs, Basant Panchami festival is celebrated by Hindus. According to another popular belief, it is said that Hindus worship Goddess Saraswati on this day because Lord Krishna had granted her a boon.

Basant Panchami Wishes 2020

Here are a few messages and wishes you can share with your near and dear ones on the pious occasion of Basant Panchami:

1. I pray to Goddess Saraswati for you that, the occasion of Basant Panchami may bring immense knowledge to you. May you be blessed by the goddess! Wishing you a joyful Basant Panchami.

2. On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields, fly kites and soar high into the sky. Let’s welcome the Spring season and shed lethargy and burn evils like Holika. Happy Basant Panchmi!

3. I wish this year Basant Panchami bring you a lot of wealth and happiness. May love and joy fill your life with vibrant colours. Wish you a prosperous Basant Panchami 2020!

4. May the temple bell, the Puja thali and the colourful blaze of the setting sun at the horizon bless you with immense happiness. Have a colourful Basant Panchami!

5. Seated on a lotus, Goddess Saraswati symbolizes her wisdom. She is also well-versed with the experience of truth. When the goddess is seated on a peacock, it reminds us that ego can be held back by wisdom. May Goddess Saraswati bless you on the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami!

6. With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear – Happy Basant Panchami!