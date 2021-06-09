Bars and restaurants become the epicentre of multiple recent super-spreading events

In most cases, Indian restaurants have been delivering food to home.

Sitting in a closed indoor space and taking without masks pose a risk of Covid-19 transmission. This is something we all have known. Now this can be problematic when it comes to bars and restaurants because people sitting together do take their masks off, even for a short while to eat. A new research has found that SARS-CoV-2 can spread easily in indoor spaces when people speak without the mask. The research has been published in the Journal of Internal Medicine and it emphasizes on how different sized respiratory droplets are emitted when people speak and they have a range of sizes. Not only this, the droplets can carry different amounts of virus as well.

The study noted that the intermediate size droplets can be a cause of concern as they remain suspended in air for a few minutes. During this time, they can be transported to distances. According to Adriaan Bax of the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, spit droplets can be seen by naked eye while talking. However, they are not the only droplets. Thousands of more droplets are too small and they emit too while speaking, putting other people in the indoor space at risk.

The study authors noted that eating and drinking are some activities that usually take place indoors and in most cases, involve loud speaking. Due to this, bars and restaurants can be noted as the “epicentre of multiple recent superspreading events.”

Meanwhile in India, many states following the severe outbreak of Coronavirus cases have imposed stringent measures including lockdowns and curfews. Under this, bars and restaurants have been closed at least till the time the transmission reduces significantly. In most cases, Indian restaurants have been delivering food to home. The resumption in dining in restaurants and bars is likely to take place depending on the decline in Covid-19 growth.