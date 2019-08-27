Barack Obama’s summer books list: The ultimate book lover’s guide!

The former US president understands something about avid readers and book lovers that most libraries and publishers are yet to grasp! (Image: Barack Obama/Facebook)

Former US President Barack Obama loves to read books. If you love to read books, pick up his summer reading list and do not miss out on his latest book recommendations! Sharing some valuable book recommendations through his Facebook post on August 14, Obama begins with Toni Morrison’s globally acclaimed masterpiece ‘Beloved, Song of Solomon’, followed by other titles such as The Bluest Eye, Sula and ‘everything else’, the former US president notes in his Facebook post.

Other books to read recommended in Barack Obama’s Facebook post are as follows:

Colson Whitehead’s ‘The Nickel Boys’ is described in the FB post as a ‘necessary read’

Ted Chiang’s ‘Exhalation’ is praised by the former US president as ‘the best kind of science fiction’

Hilary Mental’s ‘Wolf Hall’ is referred to by Obama as ‘still great today’

Haruki Murakami’s ‘Men Without Women’ will ‘move you and sometimes leave you with more questions than answers’

Lauren Wilkinson’s ‘American Spy’ wraps together the ties of family, of love, and of country

Nicholas Carr’s ‘The Shallows’ is ‘something we all could use a little more of in this age’

Hope Jahren’s ‘Lab Girl’ is a beautifully written memoir about the life of a woman in science

Téa Obreht’s recently released book ‘Inland’

Dinaw Mengestu’s novel, How to Read the Air

Stephanie Land’s ‘Maid’ is a single mother’s personal, unflinching look at America’s class divide as well as a reminder of the dignity of all work

Best of all, the former US president understands something about avid readers and book lovers that most libraries and publishers are yet to grasp! We set reading targets that we love to go back and review every few months! This is exactly what most people tend to miss about book lovers. So, cool while this isn’t rocket science, one thing is clear – the former US president is just like us – he loves to read a variety of genres, keeps lists of the books he reads and wants to read and just like us, he loves to share book lists every few months!

Summing up, Lisa Ling of CNN Show nailed it best when she came up with a witty comment on Barack Obama’s Instagram post as follows, “A well-read President, how nice!”