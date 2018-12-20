Barack Obama becomes Santa! Pays a surprise visit to a D.C. Children’s hospital

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 4:03 PM

Obama tweeted on Wednesday wishing Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the kids, families and staff at Children’s National.

The former President was captured getting into the holiday mood, making the rounds and popping into rooms to surprise patients and excited members of the staff at the hospital.

It looks like Barack Obama is back to his traditional holiday moves. On Wednesday, the Children’s National Health System in Washington hospital got a high-profile holiday visit from the 44th President. Making his grand entrance to the sound of Christmas carols and enthusiastic applause, Obama sang along before the crowd burst into cheers. He arrived in casual clothes topped off with Santa hat and a message. And in the waiting room, Obama delivered his trademark holiday remarks.

The former President was captured getting into the holiday mood, making the rounds and popping into rooms to surprise patients and excited members of the staff at the hospital.

Obama’s tweet:

He also did a little dance to the delight of one patient and carried a bag slung over his shoulder. This is not Obama’s first rodeo in the hat. In fact, it’s a now annual tradition. He visited the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington branch to pass out presents and talk with the kids in 2017.

Obama and Michelle have made youth organizations and children a priority with the Obama Foundation and appearances like these following Obama’s eight-year presidential term in the White House.

