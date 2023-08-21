Bank lists Sunny Deol’s Juhu property for auction over Rs 56 crore dues, withdraws notice: A look into his family, properties, assets, and fees per film

Sunny Deol’s recent cinematic venture, Gadar 2, has been a roaring success, crossing a remarkable Rs 336 crores within just nine days of its release. Despite this impressive feat at the box office, it came to light that the actor is grappling with financial difficulties, leading to the Bank of Baroda’s decision to auction his Mumbai bungalow.

However, the bank has now withdrawn the e-auction notice, citing ‘technical reasons.’ Another notice was published on Monday, August 21, which says that the sale notice has been withdrawn due to technical issues.

The bank withdraws notice

The notice for auction was put up by the Bank of Baroda in a national newspaper on Sunday, August 20. They have now issued a corrigendum. It reads, “Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below mentioned Property :All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049. Bearing New Municipal assessment No. 00121047 situated in registration District and Sub district of Mumbai Suburban.”

While Sunny Deol’s team had confirmed the auction notice on Sunday, they said that the amount mentioned was not correct and also mentioned that the actor would be clearing the dues in a day or two.

What was the notice about?

According to the notice, the bank aims to recover the outstanding dues of Rs 55.99 crore, along with accrued interest and costs from December 26 of the previous year, excluding any amounts recovered thus far. The actor has reportedly defaulted on this loan, including interest and penalties, since December 2022.

Source: Instagram

Notably, Sunny Deol’s family members and business are intricately linked to the loan as guarantors. His brother, Bobby Deol (real name Vijay Singh Deol), their legendary father, Dharmendra Singh Deol, and Sunny Deol’s company, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, are all listed as guarantors and corporate guarantor for the loan obtained from the Bank of Baroda.

Let’s take a look at the properties, mansions, assets, and fees charged by Sunny Deol for his films:

Juhu property

The property up for auction is the illustrious “Sunny Villa,” situated on Gandhigram Road in the upscale Juhu area. In addition to the villa itself, the surrounding land is also slated for auction to recover the outstanding dues. The total land area available for auction covers approximately 599.44 square meters.

Source: Instagram

Boasting a harmonious blend of contemporary and traditional decor, the sprawling residence features a spacious living room adorned with plush sofas, intricate chandeliers, and an impressive art collection.

The property further includes a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a swimming pool, and an expansive garden area that is meticulously maintained. The garden features lush greenery, vibrant flowers, and an elegant fountain that adds to the overall ambiance. The property’s security is also top-notch, ensuring a safe and serene living environment.

Other properties

Additionally, the actor owns a retreat in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, offering breathtaking views of the Himalayas and modern amenities for a perfect getaway.

Source: Instagram

Sunny Deol’s primary residence is a lavish bungalow in Dharmendra House, Ville Parle, Mumbai, estimated to be worth Rs. 6 crore. He possesses various other properties, including agricultural and non-agricultural land, a complex in Mumbai valued at Rs. 21 crore, ancestral properties in Punjab, and real estate in England.

Journey in Bollywood

Born as Ajay Singh Deol on October 19, 1956, in Sahnewal, Punjab, India, Sunny Deol catapulted into the film industry’s spotlight in 1983 with the hit film Betaab, which not only marked his debut but also established him as a leading actor in Bollywood. With his distinctive dialogue delivery, intense acting prowess, and larger-than-life roles, Sunny Deol’s movies have consistently secured their place as some of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. His notable works include Dillagi, Ghayal, and the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Source: Instagram

Family roots and personal life

The Deol family’s legacy in Indian cinema is widely acknowledged. Sunny Deol, born to the legendary Bollywood icon Dharmendra and his spouse Prakash Kaur, belongs to a celebrated lineage. He shares the film industry with his siblings Bobby Deol and half-sister Esha Deol. His sisters Vijayta and Ajeeta currently reside in California.

Sunny Deol is married to Pooja Deol, and together, they are parents to a son named Karan Deol and a daughter named Rajvir Deol.

Fees and brand endorsements

Sunny Deol’s on-screen presence commands an impressive remuneration, with estimates suggesting he earns around Rs. 5-6 crore per film, in addition to a share in the profits. For brand endorsements, the Bollywood superstar is expected to charge around Rs. 2 crore. Some of the notable brands he has endorsed include Lux Cozi, BKT Tires, and Form Tract Tractors.