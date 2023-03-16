Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj buys Rs 252.5 crore luxurious house in Mumbai: Know about his life, career & net worth

The Chairman of Bajaj Auto, Niraj Bajaj has bought a luxurious sea-view triplex in one of Mumbai’s poshest neighbourhoods, Malabar Hill. Bought for a staggering Rs 252.5 crore, the property is one of the most expensive real estate transactions in recent history.

Spread over three floors, the 18,008 square feet triplex offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai’s skyline.

The triplex on the 29th, 30th, and 31st floors is a part of the Lodha Malabar Palaces by the Sea project. It was registered on March 13, 2023. As per money control, Niraj Baja paid a stamp duty of Rs 15.15 crore for the three apartments. There are 8 parking slots, a lavish swimming pool, and massive rooms.

Other tycoons who recently invested in real estates

Earlier, in one of India’s biggest deals, Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts which runs DMart, bought 28 luxury apartments for around Rs 1,238 crore. In February, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka bought a penthouse in Oberoi Realty’s luxury project Three Sixty West at Worli for Rs 230 crore.

Who is Niraj Bajaj?

Niraj Bajaj, one of the richest men in Asia, is leading the Bajaj Group after Rahul Bajaj’s death. In 2021, he took over as the chairman of the group. He is also a board member of Bajaj Auto which makes many popular two-wheelers. That’s not all, Niraj Bajaj had been on the board of directors at Bajaj Allianz and General Insurance.

Niraj Bajaj’s early life and education

Born in 1954, Niraj Bajaj did his schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School. He has a degree in commerce and economics from Mumbai’s Sydenham College. He went to Harvard Business School for his MBA.

Niraj Bajaj’s net worth

As per corporate shareholdings filed for December 31, 2022, Niraj Bajaj publicly holds 8 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 10,678.7 crore.