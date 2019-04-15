Baisakhi 2019: Watch Golden Temple lights up with a splendid display of fireworks!

Fireworks at Golden Temple on the occasion of Baisakhi festival. (Image Source: PTI)

The Golden Temple or Harmandir Sahib was splendidly lit up as the country celebrated Baisakhi festival, in Amritsar on Sunday. Also, the fireworks were seen dancing across the sky, giving a beautiful view out.

Baisakhi, Vasakhi or Vaisakhi is a sacred festival of Sikhs, which is celebrated every year on April 13 or 14. It is celebrated with much fervor in Punjab and Haryana. Processions are carried out, Satsang and Nagar kirtan are held across the city. People prepare festive cuisines and visit gurudwaras to offer prayers.

The day is also celebrated as a harvest festival when Rabi crops, those sown during the winter season are collected. Baisakhi marks the foundation day of the Khalsa community. It is the day when tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Govind Singh summoned a special assembly asking people to lay down their lives for the Guru. Five people came forward and they later came to be known as Panj Pyaare.

Khalsa is a way of life. ‘Singh’ surname was given to the followers. They believed that all human beings are equal. They were asked to wear 5Ks all the time- kesh (unshorn hair and beard), kangha (comb), Kada (steel bracelet), kachcha (cotton undergarment) and kirpan (sword).

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi also marks the foundation day of Arya Samaj founded by Swami Dayanand Saraswati. Also, as per legends, Gautam Buddha attained Nirvana in Gaya, Bihar on Baisakhi. In Tamil Nadu, it is known as Puthandu, in Assam, people celebrate Bihu, in Kerala Vishu is celebrated on this day while Bengalis celebrate Pohela Boisakh.