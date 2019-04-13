Baisakhi 2019 date: Everything you need to know about the harvest festival!

Baisakhi 2019 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The wait is over and Baisakhi is finally here! Yes, the festival falls on April 14 which is this Sunday and while you are all set for this day, here are a few things that you might not be knowing and need to know about the festival. So, the festival of Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is a Punjabi festival that is celebrated in North India. It is celebrated as a harvest festival and it is observed on April 13 and/or 14 every year in order to celebrate a good outgoing agricultural year and pray for good crop production in abundance for the next season.

The significance of the Festival

While the festival is mostly celebrated in Punjab, it is also observed in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Baisakhi holds special importance for the Sikhs and the Punjabis for four reasons.

– It marks the beginning of the harvest of rabi crops and also of their solar year.

– In 1699, on this day only, the 10th guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa Panth.

– Guru Gobind Singh, on the same day, converted the first batch of his disciples into Singhs.

– In the year of 1699, the long tradition of gurus in Sikhism ended and Guru Granth Sahib was established as the eternal guide for the community.

Baisakhi Celebrations

In Punjab and Punjabi and Sikh dominated areas, this festival is celebrated everywhere in homes, fields, gurudwaras, colleges, and schools. People, on this day, wear traditional vibrant outfits and make delicious Punjabi dishes like lassi, chhole, halwa, aloo poori, jalebi, etc. Not just they make amazing food on this day but also dance the festival away on the beats of dhol. Gurudwaras arrange prayers in this day and several religious ceremonies take place.