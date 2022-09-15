BACARDÍ announces the launch of its first-ever premium non-alcoholic mixers range ahead of the festive season

Kicking off the festive season, BACARDÍ India has introduced MIX’R – the brand’s first-ever range of premium non-alcoholic mixers for the Indian market. The company said that this new launch is in line with evolving consumer preferences, which are now increasingly inclined towards convenient drinking options, have a stronger desire for better, more luxurious spirits, and are driven to seek high-quality cocktails.

The new offering by BACARDÍ is now available on online purchase channels such as Amazon, and in retail stores across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, as well as Bengaluru. By the end of the year, consumers will be able to purchase the mixers across the country. With the launch of MIX’R, BACARDÍ aims to empower consumers with the choice of ‘expressing their individualities through their favorite cocktail mix’. Contained in elegant glass bottles, the premium mixers are available in two refreshing flavors –Mojito and Long Island Tea. The new range of BACARDI MIX’R is available in 500ml bottles which offer 4-5 servings each, at a convenient and affordable price point.



Over the past few years, consumers’ drinking behaviour has been significantly altered. While social gatherings & celebrations were limited, home consumption and celebratory home occasions grew. The pandemic has acted as a catalyst for at-home consumption and ‘cocktail-making’ culture, and with the launch of MIX’R, BACARDÍ aims to capture these everyday drinking occasions and moments.

Commenting on the launch, Sameeksha Uniyal, Brand Lead, Bacardi, BACARDÍ India & South East Asia said, “New-age Indian consumers are now increasingly looking towards flavorful, refreshing, and convenient options of mixers, which ease and enhance their cocktail drinking experiences. BACARDÍ’s new non-alcoholic offering – MIX’R – has been formulated through in-house innovation and extensive market testing. With MIX’R, we are encouraging consumers to ‘Bring Your Own Mix’ or ‘BYOM’, which is a clear statement of bringing your own unique selves to drinking occasions and moments – whether at home or amidst social gatherings.”



India is one of the top 5 markets for BACARDÍ globally. The company aims to deliver 5X its current business results in the country by the year 2030, backed by strategic innovations. With a robust global portfolio of over 200 brands (28 in India), BACARDÍ envisions rapid investments in the Indian market and will continue to introduce relevant brands for new-age discerning consumers who are looking for enhanced drinking experiences.