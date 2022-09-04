Baby ‘Pakora’: UK parents name their newborn after popular Indian snack ‘, making netizens go crazy

A couple in the United Kingdom has named their newborn child after a famous Indian snack ‘ Pakora‘. Eaten in several households in India and other parts of South Asia, the snack is a piece of a vegetable or meat, deep fried and coated with seasoned batter.

The information was shared by The Captain’s Table, a popular restaurant in Ireland, a report by news agency ANI has said. The restaurant took to social media to congratulate the couple who visit the restaurant quite often to enjoy the dishes, including the one named after their newly born child. It also shared a bill containing the names of pakoras that the restaurant offers to its customers along with a congratulatory message.

Soon after the message was shared by the restaurant on social media, the netizens went crazy and also started congratulating the new parents. They also got involved in some funny banters. One of them wrote, “Just that kid should not come out in rainy seasons if he’s in India… sab kha jayenge.” “I am truly proud today! Baby Pakoda!” added another.

“My favourite things to eat during my two pregnancies were Banana Popsicles and Watermelon. Thank God I used the sense I was born with and didn’t name my kids after them,” wrote another user on Facebook.

Notably, while snacks are enjoyed across the year in India, Pakora is mostly enjoyed during the rainy season and winter, along with tea or coffee. Apart from being prepared in households, the snack is sold on the streets in almost all cities and villages in the country. Among vegetables, the pakoras are made of potato, onion, cauliflower, brinjal, chili, and pumpkin, among others. A number of restaurant chains that have entered the country and have been opened in various parts of the country also sell pakoras. They include KFC, Mc Donald’s, among others. The snack is mostly loved by people of all age groups.