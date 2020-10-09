Baba Ka Dhaba! People queue-up outside dhaba run by octogenarian couple after video went viral

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also met the couple and gave an envelope of cash to financially support the dhaba. (Credit: The Indian Express)

Foodies take note: This octogenerian couple are now every foodie’s favourite! Among lakhs of daily wagers who were majorly affected by the Coronavirus induced lockdown were the octogenarian couple Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi. Running a small dhaba at Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, Prasad was hardly getting any customers since the lockdown at his small kiosk called ‘Baba ka Dhaba’. Then came Gaurav Wasan who shot the video of the couple showing their plight and put it on social media on Wednesday. The video went viral in less than 24 hours and hordes of people arrived at the Dhaba on Thursday morning only to force Prasad down his shutter as he ran out of food within hours, the Indian Express reported.

In addition to the support from the general public from Malviya Nagar and other nearby areas, support from politicians also came by for Prasad and Badami Devi. Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the area Somnath Bharti took to twitter and wrote that he visited the Dhaba and did the needful to bring a smile on the face of the couple. He also said that he would soon start a drive to help people who are stuck in similar situations.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also met the couple and gave an envelope of cash to financially support the dhaba, the Indian Express reported. Among the people who reached the dhaba on Thursday, many donated dry ration and cash to financially support the functioning of the dhaba. Awestruck at the stream of support, Prasad told the Indian Express that he had never imagined that a video could make this big a turnaround and bring so much help. He also said that the dhaba he and his wife were struggling till yesterday but they were hopeful now. Following the day’s development, food delivery app Zomato also listed the dhaba on its platform in the evening and asked its users to point out other similar people who were in need of help.