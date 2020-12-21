Remember ‘Baba ka Dhaba’? Owner Kanta Prasad has now opened up swanky new restaurant, details here

A separate photograph showed the kitchen of the new restaurant with brand new utensils neatly placed in the room. (Credit:ANI)

Remember Kanta Prasad? The heart-breaking plight of the 80-year-old and his wife moved the netizens and after the ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ video went viral some time back. Now, here’s a happy update. Prasad, who shot to fame a few months back on the internet has started a new restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, news agency ANI reported. Prasad who along with his wife owned a tiny kiosk in Malviya Nagar area became a sensation on the internet after his plight of not getting enough customers was put on the internet by a food blogger in October this year. In addition to thousands of netizens who flooded the ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in the coming days to have the food, local politicians from different political parties had also financially helped the Octogenarian couple. The fortunes of Prasad and his wife improved so dramatically that in a matter of a few days Prasad now owns a full fledged restaurant in the same area.

Seated on a brand-new cushioned chair in his new restaurant, Prasad told ANI that he was very happy and felt blessed by God for having received the love of so many people. He also appealed to people to visit his new restaurant which offers Indian as well as Chinese cuisine. In other photographs shared by news agency ANI, a posse of journalists along with many customers could be seen at the restaurant. A separate photograph showed the kitchen of the new restaurant with brand new utensils neatly placed in the room.

Soon after ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ became popular on the internet the netizen community had also started sending money into the bank account of Prasad which had been shared by food blogger Gaurav Vasan. Online food delivery applications including Zomato had also listed Baba Ka Dhaba on its platform.

However, a few days after the incident Kanta Prasad had accused Vasan of siphoning money from his bank account leading to a trail of accusations and counter accusations from both sides. At the end of it all, the Covid-19 pandemic at least changed the lives of some people for the better including Kanta Prasad, his wife and their family.