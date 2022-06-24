Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s Martyrdom: Center to honour Khalsa Army Commander who defeated Mughals

The National Monuments Authority will observe the martyrdom of the great Sikh warrior, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, on June 25th, 2022. The evening will be organised by the Ministry of Culture where various distinguished individuals and religious leaders will deliver inspirational sermons at the Red Fort Lawns from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM. A Samagam will also be held at the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, located in New Delhi’s Mehrauli between 7.30 PM and 9.30 PM where tributes will be offered to the martyr.

Who was Baba Banda Singh Bahadur?

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was a Sikh warrior who established the Khalsa Rule in Punjab and led the army in defeating the Mughals and freeing a large part of North India from the Mughal reign. He also abolished the Zamindari system and gave the land tillers property rights.

The Sikh ruler introduced the Nanak Shahi coins. He was a great follower of Guru Govind Singh who appointed him as the military lieutenant. According to a few historians, his son Ajai Singh was killed in his lap. But Banda Bahadur remained undeterred and sat in a composed state, as suggested by a few media reports. After that Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was cruelly martyred. He was captured by Mughal ruler, Farrukhsiyar, who gave the order for his execution. The great leader was executed with 18 companions near a gate en route to the tomb of so-called Sufi saint Qutub-ud-din Bakhtiar Kaki at Mehrauli on June 9th, 1716, in a cruel manner. This monument, which is still standing in the area, is an icon of his martyrdom, bravery and deep-rooted faith.