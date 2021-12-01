Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Win Rs 6 lakhs! Ministry of Culture launches Unity in Creativity competition; Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in March to celebrate 75 years of Independence. (Twitter/Ministry of Railways)

The Union Ministry of Culture has launched three competitions as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence. The Unity in Creativity competitions, open for children above 10 years, will offer the opportunity to rekindle pride in India’s collective identity through creativity.

The three competitions are lori/poetry writing, deshbhakti geet writing, and rangoli drawing. Winners of the lori/poetry writing competition will get the chance to perform on a national platform. The rangoli drawing competition, based on the theme of 75 years of triumph of Indian freedom struggle also comes with attractive prices, according to the Union Ministry of Culture. Through the deshbhakti geet writing competition, the government is looking for a voice of the new, dynamic, and young India. There are also cash prizes that can go up to Rs 6 lakh and other rewards.

Express your creativity and love for India through traditional art form of Rangoli. Participate in Rangoli Making Contest and win cash prizes upto Rs.6 lacs.

For more information, visit https://t.co/aL4M4AJY16#UnityInCreativity#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/iviWHblJz4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 30, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in March to celebrate 75 years of Independence by flagging off a 241-mile march from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi. Also known as Salt March or Salt Satyagraha, the Dandi March was a nonviolent civil disobedience movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 against the British colonial rulers’ salt monopoly. The movement was a key trigger to the final push for Indian Independence.

During a visit to Sabarmati Ashram, Modi wrote in the visitors’ book that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was a tribute by Indian people to freedom fighters and the freedom movement. During the celebrations, India will not only remember all important milestones and important times during the freedom struggle but gain new energy for future development.

If you are a story teller, here is a chance to participate in 'Lori Writing' contest, entries are being accepted.

Submit your entry and win cash prizes upto 6 Lacs and other rewards. For more Information visit: https://t.co/aL4M4AJY16 #UnityInCreativity#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/NRzqiaq5la — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 1, 2021

Modi said the anniversary celebrations would continue till August 15, 2023, and the government would make conscious efforts, like it had over the past six years, to preserve the history of the country’s unsung heroes.