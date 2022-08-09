Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Ministry of Culture recognises 75 digital creators as cultural ambassadors

The Ministry of Culture has recognized 75 digital creators for their contributions to India’s culture. The event was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. It is being celebrated across the country with great pride. Through the initiative, which is supported by Google and Meta, the Ministry of Culture has recognized the rising digital creators for their contributions to India’s culture. An official Gala evening was also organized to celebrate these individuals.

The event, which was held on August 7, was attended by various dignitaries from various fields. Some of the digital celebrities who were spotted at the event include Amulya Narayan, Nagma Mirajkar, and Awez Darbar. Also, Aashna Hegde, Manav Chhabra were spotted at the venue. These individuals belong to various fields such as fashion, travel, food, finance, and entertainment.

The event was attended by various celebrities such as Mira Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, and Chef Kunal Kapoor. A storytelling session was also organized by the event’s organizer, Shaguna Gahilote. She is a performance artist and the co-author of the book “Curious Tales from the Himalayas.” The night ended with the performance of the band, Kabir Cafe.

The event was held at the Sunder Nursery, and it was attended by G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of Culture and Tourism. He was also accompanied by various officials from Google and the Ministry of Culture.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Google on Friday launched a project called “India ki Udaan,” which is an online project that showcases the country’s achievements. The project, which is designed to celebrate the country’s continuous achievements, was conceptualized by Google Arts & Culture. The company stated that the project is focused on the unwavering spirit of India.

The official website of Google Arts & Culture, features a collection that pays tribute to the country’s rich cultural history. The collection is named “India Ki Udaan’. It features various iconic moments from the last 75 years for people to relive, experience, and be inspired by, it said.