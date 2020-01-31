Ayurvedic solutions: Sleep industry increasingly being attracted to Ayurveda

JEEVA mattresses from Wink & Nod come with a lavender-infused cover. (Photo: Wink & Nod)

By Sandeep Prasad

Sleep is one of the primary needs as it enables the body to recharge and rejuvenate and maintains our overall health. With stress and tension topping the charts, quality sleep is one of the essential comfort therapies that everyone should receive. Individuals who experience lack or disturbed sleep often suffer from various health issues, including chronic diseases.

Ayurveda, an ancient science, focuses on leading a healthy life by bringing in changes to the lifestyle. The connection between Ayurveda and sleep is deep-rooted and has been around for a long time. These lifestyle changes include implementing a sleep routine and using other Ayurvedic tips to calm the mind and body.

The sleep industry realizes the importance and link between Ayurveda and sleep. Today, we see more and more companies focusing on Ayurvedic remedies for various issues, sleep being one of them. With the increase in awareness among people with respect to natural remedies, Ayurveda is rapidly gaining traction among customers.

Some Ayurvedic tips to get good sleep are:

Essential oils

Using essential oils like rose and jasmine while taking a bath is extremely helpful before sleeping. According to the principle laid down by Ayurveda, energy – both negative and positive – plays a crucial role in the healing of the body. An excess of negative energy leads to restlessness. Ayurveda states that rose and jasmine have a calming effect on the body as it reduces stress. Smell plays an important role in bringing out good memories and vibes. Hence, nowadays we see people increasingly using scented candles and essential oils to help them sleep.

Massage

Massaging the temples and the naval with ghee has a lot of benefits in Ayurveda. According to Ayurveda, ghee is one of the best substances to massage as it helps to calm and cool the body. Furthermore, it provides hydration and oleation (saturation therapy in Ayurveda). The cooling properties of the ghee increase Pitta and balance Vatta when used to massage the body. Additionally, massaging the feet just before going to bed aids in relaxing the body as there are more than 7,000 nerve endings on each foot. The same theory applies when massaging the scalp.

Practice breathing exercises

Practising Anulom Vilom before going to bed every night assists in reducing the Vatta and balances the left and right hemispheres of the brain. Additionally, concentrating on your breathing helps in meditation and calming the brain, thus ensuring a rested, serene brain before going to bed.

Ayurvedic influence can be seen in companies like GOODWYN TEA selling chamomile tea to help fight anxiety and induce sleep. 1mg is also selling Ayurveda Aswagandhadi Lehyam, which helps increase energy, reduce fatigue and improve stamina, and rejuvenates the body. Additionally, Wink & Nod – an innovative sleep products-focused company, is on the verge of launching JEEVA – Ayurveda mattresses. These companies are ensuring that they incorporate Ayurvedic elements into their products. While chamomile tea from GOODWYN TEA helps fight insomnia and induces natural sleep, JEEVA mattresses from Wink & Nod come with a lavender-infused cover and are made from natural materials, keeping true to the roots of Ayurveda. The memory foam is made from ground oils, and all the components of this mattress are natural and sourced from India.

Companies are going above and beyond to meet the customer’s expectations by providing Ayurvedic solutions to their sleep issues. Hence, it’s evident that the sleep industry is attracted by Ayurveda and its principles. In the coming days, this trend will increase as more and more people are becoming aware of organic products and searching for natural ways to get self-induced sleep. All that is left is to see how companies will come up with more innovative products imbibed with the principles of Ayurveda.

(The author is the Founder of Wink & Nod. Views expressed in the article are personal.)