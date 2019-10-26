Diwali 2019: Ayodhya to celebrate Deepotsav, to light a world record number of diyas

On Saturday, the day of Narak Chaurdashi or Chhoti Diwali, the city of Ayodhya and all its ghats will see a lighting of five lakhs and fifty one thousand diyas.

Ayodhya Diwali 2019: Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government is celebrating a grand-Diwali in Ayodhya this year as well. The city of Lord Ram will bathe in the colourful lights of over five and a half thousand earthen lamps. On Saturday, the day of Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali, the city of Ayodhya and all its ghats will see the lighting of five lakhs and fifty-one thousand diyas. The government will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects in Ayodhya, worth around Rs 226 crore. Apart from state Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy chairman and MP from Fiji Veena Bhatnagar and all UP Cabinet ministers will also attend the ceremony. During the daytime, Ram Leelas and processions will be organised in Ayodhya from Saket Mahavidhyala to Ramkatha Park. CM Yogi will attend the procession later in the day.

Ayodhya: Arrangements underway at Saryu Ghat for ‘deepotsav’ that will be held today evening. Over 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit during the event. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/1jZFFm1PJ1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2019

Artists dressed as Ram, Sita, Laxman and other characters from Ramayana will descend from a helicopter in the Ramkatha park to mark the symbolic arrival of lord Ram to Ayodhya and Bharat milaap after 14 years of exile. After which there will be a symbolic coronation ceremony or Rajyabhishek of Lord Ram. In the evening, the CM and other dignitaries will inaugurate various projects and lay foundation stones for some other projects. There will be Ram Lila from seven countries which is one of the main attractions this time.

Students from different schools and colleges in Ayodhya are also participating in the event. Around 6,000 students and teachers are helping in the smooth organisation of various events. They are volunteering in the decoration of 12 ghats and creating a world record for lighting earthen lamps. All ghats of Ayodhya including Laxman Ghat, Vaidehi Ghat, Shriram Ghat, Dashrath Ghat, Bharat Ghat, Shatrughna Ghat, Uma-nageshwar Madvi Ghat, Shrutkirti Ghat, Kaikeyi Ghat, Sumitra Ghat, Kaushalya Ghat and Urmila Ghat will have thousand and thousand on diyas. On the main ghat or Ram ki Paidi, a world record for lighting 5,51,000 earthen lamps will be created.

Ayodhya: Arrangements underway at Saryu Ghat for ‘deepotsav’ event which will be held tomorrow. Over 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit during the event. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/beR1YbUugO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2019

Apart from ghats, major temples of Ayodhya including Hanumangarhi, Dashrath Mahal, Ramdas ki Chhavani, Ramvallabh Kunj, etc., have been decorated with colourful lighting.