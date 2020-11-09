Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Now, participate in Ayodhya’s Diwali virtually! Here’s how

The state government wants to ensure that everyone gets a chance to lighten up a lamp of faith in Ram Lalla’s Darbaar. (Photo source: IE)

Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been organising grand Deepotsav on Diwali in Ayodhya for couple of years now. But this is the first time when the state government is gearing up for a virtual Deepotsav. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. The move will allow devotees to mark their attendance virtually at the Ram Darbaar.

According to the state government, it will be no less real than actually lightening a lamp, and thus it will be a never before experience for devotees. For this, the state government has started building a website. This will be done in addition to the lighting of over 550,000 lamps in order to set a record. These earthen lamps will be lit on November 13.

The statement said that the dream of having a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram has been fulfilled after a long wait and therefore the state government wants to ensure that no one is deprived of the celebration and gets a chance to lighten up a lamp of faith in Ram Lalla’s Darbaar.

The government is developing a portal at the special instructions of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, it further said.

According to the information available, the portal, having a portrait of Sri Ram Lalla Virajman, will give devotees options to choose a lamp stand of their choice. There will be options for brass-coloured, steel-coloured and others. Not only this, to give devotees a never before real experience, the hands lightening up the lamp on the portal would be based on whether the devotee is a male or a female. Devotees can even choose between ghee or oil to light the lamp.

Once the lamps are lit, a digital letter carrying a photograph of Shri Ram Lalla will be issued. It will be issued to devotees based on their details available. The statement by the government also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the Deepotsav virtually.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi has issued instructions that all social distancing norms should be followed during the festival in Ayodhya. The chief minister will be performing ‘aarti’ of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi on the occasion of Deepotsav.