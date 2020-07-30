Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi likely to launch stamps on Ram temple August 5 event

He also advised people to watch the live telecast of the “bhoomi pujan” on Doordarshan from the confines of their homes.

Ram Temple Ayodhya: As the event of August 5 Ayodhya “bhoomi pujan” to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming closer, more details about the event are coming out. According to an Indian Express report, PM Modi will also launch some postal stamps on the theme of Lord Rama and some others on the significance of the epic Ramayana in other countries of the world.

Y P Singh, director of Ayodhya Research Institute told the Indian Express that if things go as they are being planned then the Prime Minister would launch stamps on the model of the Rama temple and significance of Lord Rama in other parts of the world. He also said that large cut outs of Lord Rama and posters of Ram Leela being celebrated in different countries would be put out on the route to be taken by PM Modi during the event. To further enchant the devotees present at the occasion in devotion towards Lord Ram, the Ayodhya Research Institute is also planning to ensure that non-stop recitation of Ram Charitra Manas is carried out at 25 places at the same time on the 4.5 kilometre route to be taken by Modi who is likely to disembark from his chopper at Saket Degree College in Ayodhya and walk towards the site.

On one hand, the organisations associated with the development of the Ram temple are trying to turn the August 5 into a splendous and grand event, on the other the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has also issued an appeal for the devotees of Lord Rama to not to come to the city amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust told the Indian Express that it was anything but natural for the huge number of devotees of Lord Rama desiring to be present at the event as they have contributed to the cause for many years. However, he added that amidst the Coronavirus pandemic engulfing the world at present, it was not possible for that to happen. He also advised people to watch the live telecast of the “bhoomi pujan” on Doordarshan from the confines of their homes.