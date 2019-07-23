Aww moment! PM Narendra Modi cuddling a toddler wins the Internet

PM Modi uploaded a picture with an adorable friend on his Instagram account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday uploaded two pictures of him with a toddler. The picture has gone viral within seconds and the netizens are mesmerized by the child in PM Modi’s lap. The caption of the picture on Instagram mentioned: “A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today.” The picture got as much as 5 lakh likes within 30 minutes of getting uploaded. Notably, the Indian Prime Minister has 25.3 million followers on Instagram. In the first picture, Narendra Modi can be seen holding the toddler carefully and trying to catch his attention and the toddler is playing cutely with a golden plate in his hand. In the second picture, the kid can be seen eagerly reaching for the chocolate on the table while PM Modi gradually helps him grab it. Though the information about the child in PM Modi’s lap has not been revealed yet it certainly shows Prime Minister’s affections towards babies. He has been seen talking and meeting with children on many occasions earlier too, but this is the first time he released a picture of a baby in his lap.

PM Modi’s picture with the adorable kid from his Instagram account.

Notably, PM Modi earlier on Tuesday was in headlines due to the statement of US President Donald Trump stating that PM Modi has asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue, which was denied by the Indian front stating that Kashmir is a bilateral issue. Indian Prime Miniter releasing a picture of him on Instagram cuddling a baby in a very calm mood amidst all the politics and geopolitical issues could be a way to escape the tension as a baby’s smile can ease even the most stressed situations too.

The pictures are so adorable that there were more than 6,000 comments on the post in 30 minutes and most of them termed the baby as cute, adorable and a treat to the eyes. One of the comment mentioned that “he is in the safest hand in India”. Notably, PM Modi in his speeches has mentioned on multiple occasion that children are a great resource to learn from and are the best way to ease your stress. Earlier he was seen performing yoga and later having a chit-chat with children on the occasion of Yoga Day.