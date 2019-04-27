From Google to Railways, Avengers Endgame fever grips all as brands come up with innovative ideas

Avengers: Endgame fever has reached a new pitch altogether, and it has gone to unprecedented levels after its worldwide release on Friday. People have hailed Marvel for giving them an epic saga and are left emotional after watching the film. Amid this huge fanfare, brands and organization are also scrambling to make the most of this event release from Hollywood. They are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of this opportunity. From Myntra to Google to Indian Railways, everyone wants a pie from this cake. Let's take a look at some of these Avenger trends. MYNTRA Myntra is offering more than 400 styles for fans to pick from. In a release, Myntra said that its \u2018Avengers: Endgame\u2019 collection by Kook & Keech features all-time favorites, including, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and generic Avenger merchandise. The line-up features a wide range of T-shirts for men and women that have been in high demand so far. Myntra said that a lot of women are also looking up to the Avengers merchandise from a contemporary fashion perspective, as they integrate their passion for Marvel comics and its characters, with everyday fashion. As expected, Captain America is on top of the list of people\u2019s choice as the favorite Avenger, followed by merchandise incorporating, Generic Avengers (Avenger Logo & Multiple Hero Symbols), Iron Man and Spider-Man are the other characters, featuring in the top three, among men and women. The generic range includes Avengers Logo, symbols of popular superheroes, among others, from the Marvel universe. The range has been priced between Rs 599 and Rs 2299. READ:\u00a0Rs 69,85,20,00,000: Avengers Endgame could shatter all box office records worldwide for opening weekend!\u00a0\u00a0 INDIAN RAILWAYS Western Railway (WR) has cautioned travelers, in an innovative awareness drive, to opt for a \u2018safer way\u2019 of traveling. WR tweeted saying trespassing the railway tracks can prove to be the Endgame (means fatal). WR clearly tapped the euphoria over Avengers: Endgame, which has been released in India on Friday, to advice passengers to use the foot overbridges escalators as well as a foot over bridges to cross railway tracks. However, the very concept of Avengers is to bring superheroes together to protect the universe from any kind of threat as well as \u2018avenge the fallen\u2019. WR has also stated that there won\u2019t be any superheroes coming to the rescue of passengers trespassing on Indian Railways tracks. In recent times, Indian Railways has chosen hit song like \u2018Apna Time Aayega\u2019 from Gully Boy movie and popular TV series like Game of Thrones to educate passengers. GOOGLE Avengers: Endgame fever has gripped Google too. Yes, we are talking about the search engine giant. Keeping up the pace, Google sent us down the memory lane by showing us the deadly finger snap of Thanos. Want to see the magic? For that search Thanos on Google and click on the Infinity Gauntlet. As you click, you will see search results being wiped out and while the page automatically moves up and down. And to undo Thanos' destruction, you have to click on the infinity stones-studded gauntlet again and watch Thanos using the Time Stone and restoring the page. Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus and it features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin, and Brie Larson, amongst others.