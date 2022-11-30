Automotive gallery to wine cellar: Aston Martin collaborates with Japanese company to make uber-luxurious homes

Aston Martin is not just behind the physics-defying hypercars and supercars but they have also ventured into real estate. You read that right! The under-construction Aston Martin Residences in Florida’s Miami is a flagship project but the automaker has also brought its design magic to independent luxury villas.

Aston Martin showcased the stunning $7.7-million Sylvan Rock house in 2020, followed by five uber-luxurious villas in New York City. For this new project, Aston Martin has collaborated with Japanese luxury real estate partner Vibroa to construct Asia’s first home ‘designed by Aston Martin’. The four-floor architectural beauty is situated in the Minami Aoyama area of Tokyo.

Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said in a statement, “Outside, we’ve created a striking architectural form with clean lines and seamless boundaries so the residents can connect with and experience this unique location. Inside, we’ve catered to the senses, using a holistic combination of elements and materials to create a calm and relaxing space for them to retreat.”

A team of designers from Aston Martin along with local architects designed the exterior and the interior of the building.

Exterior or the building

The building will boast a modern and clean design with some interesting styling elements – Vertical slats will be been all over the building except for the ground level. It will look like a car’s front grille and will provide cover to a balcony that will cover with plants and will have a fancy jacuzzi.

The ground level of the building is an automotive gallery – A fancy open garage that has all the luxury cars. It also has a glass wall just opposite the dining area. You can appreciate the swanky cars while having meals.

Interior of the building

The interior features black wood that covers the walls and ceiling. The terrace will have a lawn and a patio area along with an open kitchen and a dining area.

Other amenities include a wine cellar, a home cinema, and a gym. The Aston Martin home is still under construction and is expected to be completed by November 2023.