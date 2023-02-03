Author Kuldeep Jakhar speaks about the mistakes that amateur writers should avoid

Be it any field of work, everyone starts their career as an amateur at some point in life. It is through learning and experience one can get a good grip on work. Kuldeep Jakhar, an aspiring author has mastered himself after writing several stories at an amateur level. He launched his first book ‘Fantasy Cricket Expert’ in December 2022, and the book is getting a decent response from the readers.

Born and brought up in Hisar, Haryana, Kuldeep spent significant time practicing the art of writing before he launched the book. Jakhar has been passionate about cricket from an early age, and he is overwhelmed to write a book on the subject close to his heart. In several instances, he has revealed that the sport has greatly impacted his life. In his book, Kuldeep shares tips on how to become a pro in playing fantasy cricket games.

While the process of writing looks easy, it is not. There are certain things to keep in mind as Kuldeep shares from his experience. The most important aspect is to have a good command of the language and grammar. Jakhar says, “I have worked on improving my vocabulary, and I am still a learner. To improve grammar and vocabulary, I read books very often, and every budding author must read to improve their skills.”

Another thing as suggested by Kuldeep is that the subject should not be overly described. As a reader, Kuldeep Jakhar believes that too much description can make the writing look boring. “That’s what I have learnt – to describe things on point and avoid variations of sentences that define the same meaning. The more crisp your writing is, the more engaged readers will be to read the book”, adds Kuldeep.