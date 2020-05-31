Australian PM offers ‘ScoMosa’ to PM Modi, here’s how he reacted

PM Modi said that he was looking forward to the video meeting.

Australian PM’s ScoMosa: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took to Twitter to offer his “Sunday ScoMosas” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi! PM Morrison said he made the Indian street delicacy samosas along with mango chutney from scratch on Sunday. He took to microblogging site Twitter to share pictures of the snack, adding that it was a pity that his upcoming meeting with PM Modi was scheduled to happen over a video call, since the samosas were vegetarian and Morrison would have loved to share the food with his Indian counterpart.

Responding to the tweet, PM Modi wrote that the samosas looked delicious. He also said that the two countries are connected by the Indian Ocean and united by the Indian samosa. Further taking things to a serious notch, PM Modi said that once the world has achieved a “decisive victory” against the coronavirus pandemic, they would enjoy samosas together. He further said that he was looking forward to the video meeting scheduled for June 4.

Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

The two prime ministers are scheduled to hold a meeting which is likely to intensify the economic and strategic ties between India and Australia. As per reports, this video meeting will be the first virtual bilateral summit for PM Modi, and is a consequence of the travel embargoes placed due to the pandemic.

The meeting was originally supposed to be held in January this year, with PM Morrison scheduled to have visited India, but the summit had to be postponed due to the severe wildfires that struck Australia and ravaged a large area of the country. It was being planned for May, but Union Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava announced on Thursday, that the meeting would happen on June 4.

According to HT, the two countries will likely ink an agreement allowing the nations bilateral access to each other’s military logistics facilities and ink pacts for the development of alternative supply chains.