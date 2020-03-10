Australian PM Morrison greets Indian diaspora on Holi

Morrison said Holi represents an important time for the Australian community of Hindu faith.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday greeted the Indian diaspora in Australia on the occasion of Holi, saying the festival stands for peace and prosperity and gives an opportunity to share and embrace one another’s rich traditions.

“I want to wish everyone celebrating the festival of colours a very happy Holi filled with love and joy and peace and prosperity. Holi ki shubh Kamanayen,” Morrison said in a video message posted on his Facebook account.

He said Holi represents an important time for the Australian community of Hindu faith.

“Its a joyful welcome to the new season. The festival is one of the most colourful occasion on the multicultural calender each year which was now being widely celebrated by the broader Australian community,” he said.

Morrison said Holi celebrations gives an opportunity to share and embrace one another’s rich traditions, to understand each other better.