Australia Fest in India: 75 events in 20 cities to showcase the country’s creativity and culture

Australia has come up with the Australian Fest—a celebration which will go on for six months to celebrate their culture through 75 events across 20 cities in India.

The idea is to strengthen the connection between Indians and Australians while showcasing Australia’s creativity and culture.

The highlight of the fest would be performances by the Bangarra Dance Theatre in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi. Bangarra is internationally known for being Australia’s leading aboriginal and torres strait islander dance company, which fuses 5,000 years of aboriginal and torres strait islander culture with strong contemporary dance, immersive landscape, music and design.

Other exciting events would include interactive food and beverage

demonstrations by MasterChef Australia’s judge Gary Mehigan, the heartfelt merging of West Bengal folk music by The Three Seas with present-day Australian jazz, a display of collections by acclaimed Australian fashion designers working with Indian handloom textiles at Amazon India fashion week, Australian cinema at its finest at various film festivals in India, and the Melbourne International Comedy Roadshow among others.

The Australia Fest program was unveiled by Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu, where she also launched the Australian website and formally introduced three Australian fest ambassadors—cooking wizard Gary Mehigan, popular musician Raghav Sachar, and John Zubrzycki, whose latest book Jadoowallahs, Jugglers and Jinns: A Magical History of India, is a cultural, social and political history of Indian street and stage magic.

“Our aim is to build an understanding and collaboration between Australians and Indians by sharing our culture and things that we love so much,” said Sidhu.

“The collaboration isn’t just confined to performing artists working together…there is a creative dimension and we are hoping to get the industry’s collaboration through this process,” she added. Sidhu said that the commission recognised the need for such collaborations after the original Ausfest in 2012. “We are looking forward to see wonderful and new ideas come out of this one”, she further added.

The Australia Fest commences on September 18 this year and concludes on March 30, 2019.

By- Indrani Bose