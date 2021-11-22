Auric: Making Ayurveda part of millennials’ daily lifestyle

Deepak Agarwal

Auric claims to be India’s first 100% natural Ayurvedic brand for millennials. This venture was founded by Deepak Agarwal, an IIT Delhi graduate with over eight years of work experience with Unilever, in 2018. A broken back led him to the path of Yoga and wellness. During this journey, he discovered sensorial, aspiration and trust issues preventing Ayurveda from achieving its full potential in the lives of millennials. Since millennials are going to carry the flag of Ayurveda in future, Agarwal decided to build Auric – Ayurveda for Millennials. He says, “Wellness, natural living and going back to the roots are some of the strong drivers for Ayurveda to become a part of the daily lifestyle for India going forward. Auric is at the helm of the same.”

Ayurveda is at the core of everything at Auric. The company is headquartered in New Delhi and is a D2C brand selling pan-India primarily through it’s website and Amazon. There are broadly three themes where Auric is trying to own space.

Premiumisation: Aspirational shift from Haldi Doodh to Turmeric Latte

Convenience: From ready-to-make to ready-to-drink (Aloe Amla Juice versus Aloe Amla Drink)

Newness: Same benefits, different formats (Glowing skin drink and glowing skin tablet).

Agarwal says the brand is nicely positioned in the mass-premium segment between the aspiration status of Forest Essentials and the accessibility of Patanjali. The products look to offer the benefit of supplements in the convenience of grocery items. Auric started off with its coconut water based Ayurvedic drinks for skin, hair, weight, immunity and sexual wellness. This was followed up by Ayurveda inspired tea, coffee, hot chocolate and thandai.

“Millennials today discover new brands online and hence, Auric is today a 100% online brand available pan-India,” Agarwal says. “Auric is essentially an aspirational direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand creating innovative and convenient lifestyle products by blending Ayurveda with benefits of modern sciences.”

Auric’s highest selling products include drinks for skincare and sexual wellness and Moringa Masala Tea. During Covid, it launched Moringa Masala Tea, Turmeric Gourmet Coffee and Ashwagandha Hot Chocolate. “The beverages are made keeping in mind the traditional formulations from Charaka Samhita as well as recommended daily intake as prescribed by Ayurveda Pharmacopeia of India. Each bottle of Auric contains 25% of recommended daily intake of essential herbs for wellness and beauty. The best part is that the brand does not add any preservatives or chemicals. Auric drinks are 100% natural, made with premium herbs, tender coconut water and refreshing fruit juice – to deliver the benefits of Ayurveda with the convenience of a beverage,” says Agarwal.

According to Agarwal, Auric has been growing 300% year-on-year. The company has been introducing new products in the market and investing more and more in its marketing strategy to scale up business and market share.

It recently received a pre-Series A funding round of $2 million led by Cactus Venture Partners and Venture Catalysts. The funding round also witnessed participation from other investors such as 9Unicorns, Karthik Bhat via AngelList and Capital-A (Manjushree Ventures). “Overall, Auric has been well-funded in the last few years with over $3 million and plans to use the funds to grow Ayurveda through product and market-led innovations,” Agarwal adds.

The company plans to launch a range of new products this financial year.