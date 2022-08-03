Attention working mothers! Accessories and baby essentials every new mom returning to work needs

Motherhood can be very demanding and time-consuming, especially when it comes to looking after our own appearance. This is why it’s important to take time out to care for ourselves. During the weekends, mothers can usually find ways to make shopping more practical, such as by learning how to speed shop. From making the right move at the workplace to taking care of the baby post-work, this phase can be challenging for new moms. There are some good news and bad news about baby gear. While it’s important to have some basics, there are also some products that you can already own. These are the top picks for new moms.

Styling accessories to get back to work

Stylish watch

A versatile pair of watch is a must-have for any woman who is looking to go with both formal and casual attires. A good branded watch will last you ages and if it has a unique twist, it can even be a conversation starter.

Statement necklace

There are so many types of statement necklaces that it can be hard to keep track of them all. However, if you are looking for something a bit different, such as a statement necklace made of metal, terracotta, or enamel, then you can easily find one that fits your budget. Keep these pieces hanging on your dresser and avoid them while you are out with the kids.

Travel edition perfume

Travel-edition perfumes are very easy to carry in your bag or luggage. They can also be kept at your office desk or in your bag. Having a good perfume can help you feel good and make you feel like you’re in a good mood.

Must-have baby gears for moms returning to work

A Slow cooker

Getting home after a long day can be very demanding, especially when it comes to looking after your own baby. The last thing you want to do is spend time in the kitchen. This is why it’s important to make a quick and simple meal before heading back to work. This can be done in the morning by preparing some ingredients in the slow cooker and a homemade meal will be ready to go when you return. Dinner is served!

Hands-Free Pumping Bra

Getting home after a long day can be very demanding, especially when it comes to looking after your own baby. If you’re breastfeeding, you’ll most likely be spending a lot of time holding your breast pump as the paperwork piles up. A hands-free pumping bra is a great alternative to a traditional breast pump. It allows you to keep track of all of your breast milk’s changes and express it simultaneously.

Burp clothes

The day of your presentation will most likely be the one where your baby will start spitting up all over your business suit, or he will wipe his snot over your favorite scrubs. Your work clothes are also likely to become the target of a messy child. To keep your clothes looking their best, keep a clean burp cloth on your shoulder or chest. You can additionally purchase several extra ones to keep in your bag for easy access.