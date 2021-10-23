Attention men! Here’s how to select the right skincare routine for your skin type in the changing season

Hitesh Dhingra, Co- Founder, The Man Company

By Hitesh Dhingra

The monsoon season, with its earthy fragrance, humid nature, and mouth-watering Pakora-Chai (Fritters-Tea) combination, is giving way for short days and long nights of ultimate sweater-weather. Change in weather also brings many lifestyle adjustments, and most of us can easily determine that the appearance and texture of our skin are also having a day or a season. Since the winters are just around the corner, bone-chilling cold and harsh winds are going to be the norm.

The cold, dry air can make your skin texture appear rougher, dehydrated, and flaky. Experts suggest that consumers can do away with these skin-related issues by setting a winter-time skincare routine in advance. However, since most men have relatively oilier, hairier, and thicker skin, their skincare regime differs from women. Men’s skincare routine hasn’t been talked about or discussed up until now, especially in mainstream society. However, the present-day market and clientele are far more informed and open-minded to take skincare as a necessary lifestyle norm.

So, gentlemen, this winter season, give your skincare routine a nourishing touch by simply following the below-mentioned tricks and tips:

Choosing products as per your skin type: Skin type differs from a person-to-person. If your skin is acne-prone, you need products that won’t clog the skin pores. It is better to choose cleansers and moisturizers with oil-free and non-comedogenic. For sensitive skin, which may sting or give a burning sensation after product usage, it is advisable to use mild products, preferably with fragrance-free elements. In addition, people with dry and sensitive skin should avoid hot water, instead use a humidifier. Amplifying your shaving technique: Though men do not need to change their razors as per the seasonal changes, it is advisable to exfoliate the skin to avoid getting those razor-clogging dead skin cells. Be mindful of the exfoliation product, and don’t go overboard. Simply use a light circular motion with the help of your fingertips and remove the outermost layer of dead skin cells. This exfoliation process will not only smoothen the shaving process but also make it easier for your skin to absorb aftershave, serum. Elevate your moisturizing game: Apart from the frosty outdoor winds, the indoor heater will also dehydrate your skin further. Solution? Just swap your light and breezy moisturizer for something thick, emollient, and rich with hydration properties. An adequate amount of moisturizer applied with the correct technique can effectively lock the moisture content in your skin. It will also play the role of a barrier to stop outer dirt and grime from trying to enter your skin pores. For best results, moisturize your skin and face after showering or shaving. The moisturizing attributes will be able to do in-depth work on damp skin. Applying sunscreen is mandatory, not an afterthought: Just because the seasons of scorching sun and humidity are long gone, sunscreen doesn’t stop becoming an absolute necessity. As per skin experts, applying SPF is the user’s best defense against aging and damaged skin. Apply sunscreen thoroughly on all exposed skin areas, including neck, scalp, ears, lips, and of course, face. Always opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more to ensure the best results. Re-apply it religiously after every two hours or immediately after sweating, swimming, or washing your face.

Final word

Women’s skincare regime has always been the most talked about topic in the beauty and personal care world. On the other hand, men’s skincare has always been in the simpler and non-talked-about zone. However, things are drastically changing today. Men are also becoming conscious and aware of their skincare. The aforementioned tips can assist gentlemen in developing a healthy skin routine through straightforward and hassle-free methodologies. However, gentlemen, if you are still skipping on your tailored skincare routine, we are going to have a talk!

(The author is Co- Founder, The Man Company. Views expressed are personal.)