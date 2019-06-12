At 90, Anne Frank will forever be the 15 year old girl whose diary conquered hearts worldwide

Happy birthday, Anne Frank! Your 90th birthday would have been today. Long ago, in March 1944, a young teenager called Anne Frank wrote in her diary, "People can tell you to shut up, but they can't keep you from having an opinion." Had she survived the Holocaust, Anne Frank would have been a celebrity author on her 90th birthday. In her honour, a new edition of Anne Frank's diaries based on her incomplete manuscript has been published. This includes essays, stories, letters that she wrote to her grandmother and an unfinished novel, besides a book of quotes and an 'Egypt book' of comments on the land of the Pharaohs that she kept in her collection. The name 'Anne Frank' conjures a young girl's portrait of a life lived under terror and yet she found refuge in words. Every day gave her a reason to write a few words that later brought the rest of the world to Anne Frank's life as a young Jewish girl whose life ended abruptly, a tragic end to a young life. While the 'Diary of Anne Frank' has conquered hearts worldwide, Letters and diaries sound so old-fashioned. For those asking who was Anne Frank and why is she so famous and how did Anne Frank impact the world, the answer is quite simple. Anne Frank opened the world's collective conscience to her innocent existence, joyful and hopeful amidst the horror of reality that she was grappling with, unknown to most of those who were of her own age or perhaps older. Through her diary, Anne Frank conveyed to the world about her most intimate feelings and thoughts, her vulnerability and strength of conviction displaying a resilience far greater than we can possibly fathom today. To the human heart, letters hold the key to emotions and experiences, good and bad, that shape the course of human life, from era to era. When the world read 'The Diary of a Young Girl', it shook the conscience of every reader. While most publishers had rejected it outright, saying that it deals with sensitive issues that can upset readers and so on, once the truth came out, the book was literally flying off the shelves. Her diary was published in more than 70 languages! Every human being felt deeply for the girl whose life was cut short yet open before them, just as her heart was through the words in her diary. Anne Frank's legacy is valuable as in her own words, she reminds us so gently: "How wonderful it is that no one has to wait, but we can start right now to gradually change the world."