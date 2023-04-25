Ashwagandha, Mushroom, and Turmeric flavours: Here’s how Magicsip is changing the way we consume coffee

Are you someone who can only function after having a glass of coffee? And, like experimenting with flavours? If that’s the case, you’ll be happy to know you can try several unknown and unusual flavours. Magicsip, the coffee revolutioniser based out of Coorg, is now venturing into functional coffees such as Ashwagandha, Mushroom, and Turmeric instant coffee. You read that right!

The company has announced that it has received an undisclosed amount of funding from its parent company DHS, an establishment in the coffee industry since the 1990s. The strategic investment is aimed at expanding and further developing Magicsip’s business operations, including product development and extending its retail presence across Bangalore and another tier 1 cities.

To understand more about it, we got in touch with Ajash Sait, the Director of Magicsip. Here’s what he has to say:

How do you think coffee consumption has evolved over the years?

Coffee consumption has undoubtedly evolved over the years, with consumers now more discerning and demanding than ever before. Gone are the days of mediocre coffee that simply satisfies caffeine cravings. Today’s consumers crave a coffee experience that is rich, nuanced, and elevates their senses. As a result, we have seen a proliferation of speciality coffee shops and innovative coffee products, all aimed at meeting the sophisticated palates of today’s coffee drinkers.

What’s the USP of Magicsip coffee?

At Magicsip, we pride ourselves on delivering a premium coffee experience that is unmatched in quality and taste. Our coffee is sourced from the lush hills of Coorg, where the ideal climate and soil conditions result in coffee beans of unparalleled excellence. We also use a unique curation process that ensures our coffee is rich, aromatic, and bursting with flavour. In addition, our commitment to sustainability means that our coffee is ethically sourced and environmentally friendly, giving our customers peace of mind with every sip.

What are the flavours? Is it too risky to experiment? What is the market like?

We offer a range of flavours to suit every taste, from classic blends to innovative functional coffees. Our functional coffee range includes Ashwagandha, Mushroom, and Turmeric instant coffee, which offer a range of health benefits in addition to their delicious taste. We believe that it is important to push the boundaries of coffee experimentation, and we are constantly working to develop new and exciting flavours that will excite our customers. The market for specialty coffee is growing rapidly, and we believe that our commitment to quality and innovation will enable us to thrive in this dynamic industry.

How do you manage the funding?

We are fortunate to have the support of our parent company, DHS, which has a long-standing reputation in the coffee industry. This allows us to focus on what we do best, which is delivering premium quality coffee to our customers. We take a strategic approach to funding, using it to invest in product development, retail expansion, and other initiatives that will drive our business forward.

What are your expansion plans?

Our immediate expansion plans involve extending our retail presence across Bangalore and other tier-1 cities in India. We also plan to expand to Amazon US by the end of Q2, allowing us to reach a global audience with our premium coffee products. Beyond that, we are always looking for new opportunities to expand our business and bring our coffee experience to more customers around the world.

How do you manage competition?

We believe that competition is healthy and drives us to continually improve and innovate. At Magicsip, we differentiate ourselves from our competitors by offering a premium coffee experience that is unmatched in quality and taste. Our coffee is rich, aromatic, and bursting with flavour. We also offer innovative functional coffees that cater to the health-conscious consumer. Ultimately, we believe that our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability will enable us to stand out in a crowded market and continue to thrive in the years to come.