Ashtami, Navami Kanya Pujan 2022 Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance: Navratri is a festival that’s dedicated to the nine incarnations of Maa Durga. During the nine day long festival, devotees seek the divine blessings of Goddess Durga with abundant prayers and making several offerings. The eighth day of Navratri is called Ashtami. Kanya Puja is one of the most essential aspects of Navratri. It is performed on a single day, that is, either Ashtami or Maha Navami day in reverence to Maa Durga, said Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems.

Muhurat

This year, Ashtami falls on Monday, October 3. Drik Panchang says that Ashtami Tithi will begin at 06:47 pm on October 02 and end at 04:37 pm on October 03. The Brahma Muhurta will last from 04:38 am to 05:26 am and Abhijit Muhurat from 11:46 am to 12:34 pm.

Maha Navami falls on Tuesday, October 4. Drik Panchang says that the Navami Tithi will begin at 04:37 pm on October 03 and end at 02:20 pm on October 04. Additionally, the Brahma Muhurta will start at 04:38 am and end at 05:27 am, and the Abhijit Muhurat will last from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm.

Navratri 2022 Parana Time: According to Drik Panchang, the Parana time for Navratri, which is the auspicious muhurat of breaking the navratri fasts lasting for nine days, falls on the day of Maha Navami celebrations. This year, the Parana time will be after 02:20 pm on October 4, 2022.



Significance of Kanya Pujan

Khanna Gems’ Pankaj Khanna said, “Kanya Pujan, an important rite during Navaratri, honours small girls who represent Goddess Durga’s avatars. Goddess Durga is also claimed to have taken on the form of a young girl in order to fight the demon Kalasura. As a result, they are still seen to have universal creative forces today.”

“According to devi bhagavata purana, Nine girls between the age of two and ten year old , a little boy (2-10 years old) who is considered a symbol of Batuk Bhairav, are invited to your house ,and are worshipped as the embodiment of the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga. And worshipping nine girls during this Pujan is like worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Nine girl child symbolizes Nav durga. This puja honours the nine forms of Durga – Kumarika, Subhadra, Shambhavi, Chandika, Trimurti, Rohini, Kali, Kalyani and Durga.”

“According to Devi Bhagwat Purana, it is believed that by worshiping girls, devotees will receive the real merit of their prayers.It is believed that conducting Kanya puja has many benefits, including acquiring knowledge, power, wealth, prosperity and forgiveness of past sins.”

Puja Vidhi:

Kanya puja, ‘Kumari’ puja or ‘Kanjak’ puja is performed with small but symbolic rituals.

For performing Kanya Pujan, Pankaj Kjhanna says, invite nine little girls (aged 2-10) and a little boys (2-10 years old), who is considered a symbol of Batuk Bhairav, to your house. Kanya Pooja is done of young girls because children are considered divine the purest souls as they have no evil emotions inside them.

Khanna Gems’ Pankaj Khanna told how you may perform the puja: