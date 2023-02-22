As Sania Mirza retires, here’s a look at her net worth and career earnings

Tennis star Sania Mirza confirmed her retirement from the sport and announced that she would retire after the 2023 Australian Open, where she lost in the mixed doubles final. The former doubles World No. 1 champion was defeated by Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at,” Sania Mirza said. “Rod Laver Arena has been special. Never thought I’d be able to play in a Grand Slam final, in front of my son,” she added.

Sania Mirza’s illustrious career

Sania Mirza has won a total of six doubles titles – two in 2015, and one each in 2009, 2012, 2014, and 2016 in her illustrious Grand Slam career. In April 2005, she claimed the world’s no. 1 spot in the women’s doubles and remained in the numero uno spot for 91 weeks. In total, she has won 43 doubles titles and as a single player, she drew curtains on her career with a 21-26 record at the Majors. That’s not all, she was named in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016.

Sania Mirza’s career earnings

Sania Mirza ended her career with earnings of Rs 52 crore, The Bridge reported. It’s not just her on-field earnings that add to her net worth, she also makes money from brand endorsements. In 2015, when she became World No. 1, Sania Mirza charged between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 75 lakh per endorsement annually, Economic Times reported.

She has been the face of brands like Tata Tea, TVS Scooty, and Bournvita. As per DNA, in 2022, she earned Rs 25 crore annually from both tennis and endorsements. At present, she endorses brands like Zinda Tilismath, Lakme India, and Livogen among others.

Sania Mirza’s Net Worth

In 2010, Sania Mirza married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, with whom she has a son Izaan. As per Siasat, the tennis star has a net worth of Rs 200 crore while Shoaib Malik’s wealth is around Rs 250 crore. The two own some of the most expensive cars – including Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, and own two luxurious homes in Dubai, where they have been living since being married.