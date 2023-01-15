As Elon Musk loses Rs 16 lakh 27 thousand crores, a look at his current net worth, expensive things he owns

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has officially been added to the Guinness World Record for becoming the first person to lose the largest personal fortune in history. While the Guinness World Record did not state the amount of money Elon Musk lost last year, it mentioned that the total loss so far surpasses the previous record of $58.6 billion (Rs 4,71,334 crore), set by Masayoshi Son, a Japanese tech investor, in 2000.

What has happened so far?

Since November 2021, Elon Musk has lost around $182 billion (Rs 14,79,014 crore), Forbes’ estimate suggested. However, according to a report published by Bloomberg, the figure is close to $200 billion (Rs 16,25,770 crore). Despite all the losses, Elon Musk is still the second-richest person.

According to a report published by NDTV, in April, Elon Musk sold $7 billion (Rs 569 crore) worth of Tesla stock to finance his Twitter deal. In November, he sold another $4 billion (Rs 325 crore) worth of stock and $3.58 billion (Rs 291 crore) worth of stock in December. He completed his $44 billion (Rs 3,57,616 crore) takeover of Twitter in October. “Although the exact figure is almost impossible to ascertain, Elon Musk’s total losses far surpass the previous record of $58.6 billion (Rs 471334 crore), set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000,” the Guinness World Record wrote in a statement.

According to BBC, in 2022, Tesla’s shares value dropped around 65 per cent. Tesla delivered just 1.3 million vehicles in the same year.

Most expensive things owned by Elon Musk:

Elon Musk owns Twitter, Space X, Tesla, Neuralink, The Boring Company, and SolarCity. Click here to read in detail.

McLaren F1 and other cars

19 years ago, when my 1st company got bought, I had to decide between buying a house in Palo Alto or a McLaren F1 (best car ever imo). Was no contest. I bought F1 & a small condo that was much cheaper than the car. New Tesla Roadster will exceed all gas sports cars in every way… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

On June 10, 2018, Elon Musk recalled how he purchased McLaren F1 after selling his first company, Zip2, to Compaq. “19 years ago, when my 1st company got bought, I had to decide between buying a house in Palo Alto or a McLaren F1 (best car ever imo). Was no contest. I bought F1 & a small condo that was much cheaper than the car,” Elon Musk tweeted.

He also owns Audi Q7 that costed him $70,000, the 1967 Jaguar Series 1 that comes for $104,000.

The Tesla Diamond And Ruby Ring

This is one of the most expensive things owned by Elon Musk. The Tesla Diamond and Ruby Ring is worth $37,000. You read that right! Designed by Ben Baller, the ring was a gift to Elon Musk. The ring is embezzled with diamonds and rubies in white and red.

Private Yachts And Jets

It’s not just the luxurious cars, Elon Musk also owns some private yachts and jets. His private jet is worth $70,000 — It was a custom-made jet that Gulfstream Aerospace had built for in 2015.

Luxury estates

Elon Musk owns some of the most luxurious and futuristic homes. His Los Angeles residence, worth $4.5 million, is known for its futuristic design. The 3,000 square feet property has four grand bedrooms and three bathrooms. He also owned Bel Air Mansion that has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a lavish pool, a tennis court, and a giant screening room.