As Delhi battles third wave of Covid infections, AIIMS launches mega recruitment drive, DRDO sends 250 ventilators

Over 400 ICU beds were added to state and private hospitals in the last five days. (File Photo)

Delhi is ramping up its Covid-19 treatment infrastructure to manage the increasing number of cases post festivities. As a part of the effort, 250 ventilators, and 111 oxygenated beds and 205 ICU beds were installed across various hospitals in the NCR region, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed. The All India Medical Institute (AIIMS) is recruiting additional 207 Junior residents to tackle the Covid cases.

The Center has also started a door-to-door survey in the national capital to screen people for Covid symptoms and encouraging more tests and find out our high-risk individuals. Around 3, 70, 730 persons were examined on the first day. The drive is expected to cover 5.8 million people of Delhi i.e more than one-fourth of its population.

In another important development, the number of RT-PCR tests has also exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests for the first time. “ICMR has increased RT-PCR testing capacity from 27,000 tests/day to 37,200 RT-PCR tests per day on. 30,735 RT-PCR samples collected in #Delhi on 19 November as compared to 12,055 RT-PCR samples on 15 November,” said Ministry of Home Affairs on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Sinha held a high-level meeting at Delhi on November 15 to step up the health infrastructure in Delhi over Covid surge following which ICU beds in Delhi was increased by 205 at hospitals. 125 ventilators also reached the Delhi hospitals from Bharat Electronics Ltd. Over 400 ICU beds were added to state and private hospitals in the last five days.

Delhi recorded 5,879 fresh Covid-19 cases and 111 more fatalities as on Saturday. The positivity rate of the RT-PCR tests was 12,.90 per cent. The total death toll due to Covid-19 is at 8,270 now, The spurt in coronavirus cases started since October 28 as the daily caseload surpassed 5000-mark for the first time. On November 11, it breached 8000 -mark.