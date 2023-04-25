Aryan Khan, a tale of being born into nobility, expectations, downfall and resurgence: Know about Shah Rukh Khan’s son, his education, controversy and more

With a lineage that boasts of Bollywood royalty, Aryan Khan is a star in the making. Born to the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan has inherited his father’s good looks, wit, and talent.

Growing up in the limelight, Aryan has shown a keen interest in the entertainment industry. Indifferent from what one would expect the youngster to debut with, Aryan has launched D’Yavol, a streetwear brand, with his father Shah Rukh Khan serving as the brand ambassador.

In this article, we take a look through Aryan Khan’s journey, education, controversies and more.

Aryan Khan: Journey

Aryan Khan is the eldest son of SRK and his wife Gauri Khan. He was born on November 13, 1997, in Mumbai, India.

Aryan Khan’s upbringing has been quite luxurious, as he comes from a family with a net worth of millions. He attended the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, which is known for its high-quality education and facilities. After completing his school education, Aryan Khan moved to the United States to pursue his higher studies.

In 2016, Aryan Khan graduated from the University of Southern California, where he studied film-making. He has expressed his desire to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor. However, he has also shown an interest in film-making, particularly in the field of visual effects.

Aryan Khan: Quiet personality, opposite to SRK

In terms of his personal life, Aryan is quite active on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he has a large following. He is known to be quite private and rarely speaks to the media about his personal life.

Aryan Khan: Controversy

In October 2021, Aryan Khan was detained at the Mumbai airport for possession of drugs, although he was later released on bail. The case is still ongoing and has attracted a lot of media attention.

Aryan Khan: Net Worth

While Aryan’s net worth is not publicly known, he has been brought up in a family that owns immense wealth. The youngster, however, has now ventured into his own business and is expected to earn a lot of money in the coming years. Besides, he has a lot of potential to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry.