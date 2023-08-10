Art is the author of everything I am: How movies, shows and books shaped my soul

After the rain, in the glittering twilight air, while away in the petrichor, there was an innocent bliss that wanted to reach home just to sit in front of the TV. All those times, when we spent hours on the road back to home from school, discussing a movie or a show or even a book, all those times when we desperately copied the style of our favourite characters, times when I was in the middle of nowhere, and a song became my respite and the times when a movie gave me inspiration to stand up when I was forsaken under siege, everything and everyone in my life was somewhere or the other connected to some kind of an art form.

In the chaotic orchestra of life, art has been the symphony that swayed my heart and molded my very essence. Movies and shows have been the painters of my emotions, using a vibrant palette to create a masterpiece that echoes in the depths of my soul. Each stroke, each frame, and each scene has left a mark, shaping me into the person I am today.

Source: HIMYM

I guess the reason my friends became my family is because F.R.I.E.N.D.S burst into my life like a burst of laughter on a gray canvas. Through the hustle of adulthood, these six friends became my guiding stars. In the labyrinth of life, they held hands with me, teaching me to find solace in laughter amidst the chaos. Their unwavering camaraderie taught me the value of true friendship, like a warm embrace on a cold winter night.

The future is scary, but you cant just run back to the past because it’s familiar. Yes, it’s tempting, but it’s a mistake How I met your mother

Then came the bittersweet melody of How I Met Your Mother. Ted, Robin, Barney, Marshall, and Lily danced with me through the intricacies of love and loss. With every heartbreak and every triumph, they painted love in hues of imperfection. The show whispered in my ear that love is not a fairytale, but a wild journey of self-discovery, leaving me with the revelation that the key to true love lies within ourselves.

Source: HIMYM

Art taught me my religion should not be my political identity. My Name is Khan was a crescendo of raw emotion and profound truth. Rizwan Khan’s journey touched my heart, as his resilience and compassion transcended the boundaries of religion and prejudice. It unveiled the dark shadows of discrimination and the radiant light of unity. It taught me that love and humanity should never be imprisoned by the cages of political identity.

Jane Austen’s Little Women adorned my life like a tapestry of empowerment. Through the four March sisters, I learned that as a woman, I am not merely meant to be loved but to blaze my own trail. Jo March, a beacon of strength, taught me that I possess the power to wield my intellect and dreams, crafting my destiny like an artist with her brush.

Source: Screen grab from Little Women

It’s fascinating for me how much influence Zoya Farooqi from Qubool Hai has on me till today. How I thought pretending to be her would make me look cool. She instilled in me the courage to march to the beat of my own drum, unafraid of the critics.

Source: PR Handout

But, art can make you depressed too and can make you feel alone even when you are surrounded by people who love you the most and can make you believe that life isn’t beautiful like the movie ‘Her’ . My experience has taught me that if movies, or shows effect you to that extent, choose the content you watch precisely. Just simply consume the content, don’t live the it.

Harry Potter books have adorned my heart with colors of inspiration and wisdom. They have been my mentors, friends, and confidants. Through their stories, I have laughed, cried, and grown. They have held up a mirror to my vulnerabilities, teaching me to embrace my flaws and cherish my uniqueness.

Source: Screen grab from Harry Potter

Art, in all its forms, has been the kaleidoscope of my emotions, allowing me to see the world through a myriad of perspectives. It has illuminated the dark corners of my mind and ignited the flames of empathy and compassion.

(Views are personal)