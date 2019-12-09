Art exhibition held jointly by China, India

Twenty Chinese and Indian artists presented 70 paintings and calligraphy pieces at the exhibition. (Reuters)

An art exhibition was held jointly by India and China here on Monday to strengthen bilateral ties and promote understanding between the nations. Speaking at the exhibition, Chinese envoy’s wife Bao Jiqing emphasised on the importance of strengthening people to people contact between India and China as envisaged by the leaders of the two countries — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. To warm up the 70th anniversary of the India-China diplomatic ties next year, the exhibition was jointly held by the women’s group of the Chinese embassy and the O P Jindal University, Bao said.

“Chinese people appreciate Indian culture and the leaders of our countries reached a consensus to promote people to people contact between the two age-old civilisations during their informal summit in October,” she said. “The two leaders also agreed to jointly celebrate the 70 years of anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in the upcoming year which will help promote mutual understanding and enrich humanistic exchanges between the two countries,” Bao added.

Cultural connect can play a very important role in strengthening bilateral ties and through people to people contact, the two nations can be brought closer to each other, she said. Twenty Chinese and Indian artists presented 70 paintings and calligraphy pieces at the exhibition.