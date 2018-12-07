Around the World

Adland execs prone to depression and anxiety.
A study conducted in Australia by Never Not Creative, mental health organisation Everymind and social purpose organisation Unltd has revealed that people working in the creative and marketing industries are more likely to show mild-to-severe symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.