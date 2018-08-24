Around the World

Dias had joined the organisation in 2000.

FCB International names Luis Silva Dias as CEO

He will report to FCB Worldwide CEO Carter Murray. Sébastian Desclée, who previously held the role, has been promoted to CEO at FuelContent — the new content production arm of FCB. Dias had joined the organisation in 2000. FCB’s International division was created in 2013.

Feature phones are back in fashion

While global sales of smartphones rose by just 2% last year, feature phone sales went up by 5% in the UK. The sales of so-called dumb phones have seen an increase for the first time in years as people turn to it as a means to switch off from the constant connectivity. An Ofcom study found that 78% of the UK populace couldn’t live without their smartphone and users spend two hours and 28 minutes per day on these devices, while 18-24 year-olds spend three hours and 14 minutes.

Amazon’s smart speaker dominance usurped

A Canalys study informs that Google Home shipments outpaced Amazon’s Echo products for the second straight quarter this year. Of the nearly 17 million devices, Amazon’s market share is down to just a quarter; Google sold 32% of the devices with Alibaba and Xiaomi maintaining 8% and 12%, respectively.

China becomes the second largest TV market

China has overtaken the UK to become the world’s second-biggest spender in TV programming, according to IHS Markit. The market is partly driven by an increase in spending from online platforms. The US leads globally.

PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion

PepsiCo will pay $144 a share in cash for the fizzy-drinks dispenser company. PepsiCo said the move is also intended to boost sustainability because consumers fill reusable bottles. The deal will probably be the last big move by Indra Nooyi, who is stepping down as head of the F&B company after 12 years.

EU cracks down on online terror propaganda

EU has threatened social media companies such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter with heavier fines as it deduced that self-regulation is not working to keep videos or content promoting terror under check.