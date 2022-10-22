Are you using the appropriate sized brush for your hair? Know it from expert

By Sonal Hankare

Hair brushes are a pivotal part of our daily grooming routine, and yet, they are tools we seldom know much about. Aren’t all hair brushes more or less the same? What difference does their size make? Many people tend to think on these lines. Unfortunately, not only is this a huge misconception, it is also a practice that isn’t conducive to our hair health. The right sized brush can do wonders to groom our hair, and the wrong choice may either not benefit our tresses at all or cause them to damage in more ways than one. As the saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine, and a proper sized brush saves blushes!

One of the best ways to get acquainted with the perfect brush size is to look for brands who have been stalwarts in styling and grooming, and offer a plethora of sizing choices in their hairbrush catalogue. Here’s a detailed guide on how to choose a perfect hair brush:

Shorter the hair, shorter the brush!

If you are one of those who like to flaunt a short and minimal hairdo, make sure to always pick a brush that is relatively smaller in diameter, preferably between 17mm to 30mm depending on the precise length of your short hair.

Suggestion: Ikonic’s Titanium Line Hair Brush

Regular sizes suit medium length hair

For hair stretching till the shoulder, searching for diameters from 32mm to 45mm can fetch us the perfect brush. The final size does depend on the actual length of our tresses.

Suggestion: Ikonic’s Blow Dry Brush Chameleon

Longer strands means lengthier brushes

Hair that is long demands brushes that are wider in diameter, approximately in the 43mm to 52mm range. Brushes with bigger diameters support hair with more volume.

Suggestion: Ikonic’s Head Hug

When opting for a brush to pamper our hair, always remember that size does matter and never forget to check its diameter.

Sonal Hankare is the Head of Marketing and Communications, Ikonic Professional