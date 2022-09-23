Are you struggling to find an alcohol store in Kolkata? Try Dooze, a liquor delivery app

With the onset of the festive season, people in Kolkata have another reason to celebrate! Now, they won’t have to step out of their houses to stock booze. You read that right! Dooze, an alcohol delivery app that promises fast and convenient home delivery of beers, wines, and spirits has been launched in Kolkata.

The app offers the widest selection of alcoholic beverages with over 300 options of premium beer, wine and spirits to choose from. The app is supported by a large network of carefully chosen retailers ensuring smooth delivery across Kolkata within 60 minutes, at a flat delivery fee of Rs 49.

At-home consumption has always been an important aspect of celebrations in India, and this phenomenon gained even more prominence post the pandemic. Today, people prefer to spend their time and celebrate important occasions within close knit groups of their loved ones from the comfort of their homes. The pandemic also brought in a paradigm shift as to how consumers make purchases with e-commerce witnessing a major uptake in the last two years.

Commenting on the launch, Shikhir Magan, Director, Dooze, said, “Kolkata is amongst the most forward looking cities in the country and so are the consumers – they are young, tech-savvy and looking for new experiences with convenience and safety as must-haves. We are thrilled to launch Dooze, India’s premier tech-enabled alcohol marketplace, and to bring to the consumers in Kolkata the safest and most convenient way to get alcohol delivered at their doorstep. Our wide selection of alcoholic beverages will make occasions even more special, especially during the festival season complemented with an offer of flat Rs 49 delivery.”

He further added, “West Bengal government has been at the forefront of introducing progressive alco-bev policies. It creates a level playing field for all players working towards meeting the consumer demand with underlying factors of convenience and safety.”

Dooze has partnered with licensed retailers across Kolkata to ensure fast and hassle-free alcohol delivery. The app will provide retailers the capacity to bring their shelves online, target new consumers and gain strategic insights into the market and consumers.

How Dooze works?

Consumers will be required to add their details, and an ID proof to adhere to the required LDA checks on the app. With a smooth and interactive user interface, consumers can add their location and choose their preferred drinks directly from the dropdown lists or through the search bar by entering the keywords basis category or brands. Once the items are selected, consumers can complete the payment through their preferred mode of transaction. There is no minimum order value and Dooze will only charge a delivery fee of Rs 49 for all orders, for a limited time.