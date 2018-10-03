Are you game to be a Park Ranger? Then get to Phillip Island

Protecting Phillip Island’s (near Melbourne) unique wildlife and managing the natural environment are all in a day’s work for a Nature Parks Ranger, and a new mobile game gives kids the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and take on the role of a Ranger on Victoria’s wildlife island.

The Phillip Island Park Ranger game brings conservation activities to life and puts the gamer in charge of managing the island’s natural habitat and protecting wildlife species such as Australian fur seals, Little penguins, Hooded plovers, shearwaters and more through a series of five challenging mini-games.

One minute, players could find themselves monitoring the Australian fur seal population out at Seal Rocks and disentangling a pup from fishing line, and next minute they could be removing marine debris from one of Phillip Island’s many beautiful beaches and protecting the endangered Hooded plovers.

“This game includes the kinds of tasks our rangers and researchers carry out every day, and will give kids a great insight into the role these dedicated people play in conserving the environment for our incredible wildlife.We developed Phillip Island Park Ranger to give kids the chance to engage with conservation issues and actions in a fun and relatable way, using real examples of conservation activities in a real setting. Many kids today already have such a great understanding of the need for conservation,” said Roland Pick from Phillip Island Nature Parks.

The game features a control centre from where Rangers can monitor their tasks and move seamlessly from removing weeds in the shearwater habitat on Cape Woolamai to repairing the electronic circuitry on the penguin weighbridge at the Penguin Parade.

Each successfully completed task earns experience points, and kids earn bonus points for tasks completed while playing on Phillip Island. Rangers can upgrade their control centre, improve their Ranger rating and ultimately be rewarded with a free child’s 4 Parks Pass to visit the Penguin Parade, Antarctic Journey, Koala Reserve and Churchill Island once they have completed all the levels.

Phillip Island Park Ranger is free to download, contains no ads and has no in-app purchases, and parents can be assured that this game is both completely safe and suitable for children aged about 5 and up. Younger kids will be able to play as well, but may just need a hand with a couple of the mini-games – we didn’t want to make it too easy.

Phillip Island Park Ranger is already available for both iOS and Android devices with a desktop version due to be released in October.