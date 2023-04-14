Are you being brainwashed by the luxury lifestyle brands you see on the internet? Know it here

In this techno-centric world, where information is flowing at an irresistible pace, it is difficult to imagine our lives without it. But are you being brainwashed without even realising it? Ron Malhotra, a business and life coach, claims, “Data can be easily manipulated and bits and pieces of information can be trimmed and connected to change the whole context and perspective.”

He says that the Internet and society only show the one side of the story which you find appealing but the truth is often hidden on the other side that people are not able to see.

Indoctrination is increasing rapidly; thus, being self-aware and critical thinker has become more important than ever.

What is Indoctrination?

Indoctrination is described as influencing and brainwashing people to accept a certain fact/belief that they may/may not find true. Malhotra compares it with an education that while education stands for imparting knowledge without any ideological bias, Indoctrination focuses on leaning towards personal bias and is meant for “brainwashing”.